MANILA -- The main stars of the 2005 ABS-CBN drama series "Mga Anghel na Walang Langit" reunited over the weekend.

Present during the gathering were former "Goin' Bulilit" stars Sharlene San Pedro, Miles Ocampo, John Manalo and Carl John Barrameda.

Photos from their gathering were uploaded by Manalo on Instagram on Sunday, December 5.

In the caption, Manalo simply wrote: "Biglaang reunion."

In her Instagram Stories posts, Ocampo also shared snaps from their reunion.

"Biglaang reunion with my Anghel kapatids. We miss you, Enchang," Ocampo wrote, tagging their co-star Nikki Bagaporo.

"Mga Anghel na Walang Langit" aired from 2005 to 2006.