MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Cherry Pie Picache spent Thanksgiving with the children and family of her boyfriend, veteran actor-host Edu Manzano, as seen in his social post on Sunday.

The actor uploaded snaps of him and Picache celebrating Thanksgiving in the United States with his children Enzo and Addie and his other relatives.

"Bros and sis, in-laws, children, cousins, apos and Pie. Mi familia. The best day of my 2021. Never realized how much I missed them until we celebrated Thanksgiving together. I love my family!" Manzano wrote on Instagram.

Enzo and Addie are Manzano's children with model Rina Samson, while Luis is his son with veteran actress Vilma Santos.

It was just last month when Picache shared photos of their trip to Winter Haven in Florida, where she and Manzano could be seen on a cruise.

The two are co-stars in the ongoing ABS-CBN series "Marry Me, Marry You."

