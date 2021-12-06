Kim Chiu now has 11 million followers on Instagram

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu now has over 11 million followers on photo-sharing site Instagram.

Chiu on Sunday night uploaded a clip of her celebrating her newest social media milestone as she credited her boyfriend, actor Xian Lim, for influencing him to open a social media account.

She also revealed that it was comedienne Kakai Bautista who suggested @chinitaprincess as her username.

"This morning woke up to 11M of you here in IG. I remember when I was just setting up my first social media account as 'artista' which is Instagram, didn’t know what my user name will be. Thinking of….will I go for this? am I ready to share my everyday life on the internet? @xianlimm influenced me to have a social media account then that time I was with @ilovekaye she was the one who told me to use the CHINITAPRINCESS as my user name coz Kim Chiu was already taken," Chiu shared.

Chiu and Lim have been together since 2012.

"how cool was that till now it is still my username and I am happily sharing my everyday life with all of you. Through Instagram, I can show the world what I can see, as one of my favorite sayings says 'Your life is your message to the world, make it inspiring.' Thank you for joining me on this journey. Thank you for your lovely and not so lovely comments. Thank you for letting me share with all of you my life. This is me, this is who I am. This is my world. Thank you for allowing me to share this journey of mine. Love you all cheers to more ootds, adventures, family, travels, kimadvenchiure, and many more!"

As of writing, Chiu has 11,001,708 followers on Instagram. She also now has over 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

Currently, Chiu is one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime."