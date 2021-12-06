Daniel Padilla’s sisters Carmella and Magui joined ‘Madlang Pi-Poll’ on Monday as celebrity contestants. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Screen superstar Daniel Padilla’s sisters Magui and Carmella joined their mother Karla Estrada on Monday as the celebrity guests of “Madlang Pi-Poll.”

The TV host and her two daughters were dubbed Team “Ford The Win,” after Estrada’s real maiden surname Ford.

Both Carmella, 15, and Magui, 19, have become familiar faces to fans of Padilla over the years, having appeared in talk shows including Estrada’s own “Magandang Buhay.”

Their “Madlang Pi-Poll” appearance, however, marked their first official guesting in a TV program, Estrada said.

After seven rounds of answering polling questions, Team Ford won a total of P25,000, while the “Madlang People” earned a pot money of P80,000, which was then divided among three lucky winners.

Watch the full segment below: