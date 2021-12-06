BTS receives an award for Artist of the Year at the 49th Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California on November 22, 2021. The K-pop band beat rival nominees Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weekend. Mario Anzuoni, Reuters

South Korean boy band BTS will take a break during the holiday season after a busy year that saw continued success in the international music scene, their talent agency said Monday.

This marks the second time that the K-pop superstars took an announced vacation following a month-long break in 2019.

"This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy," Big Hit Music said in a statement on its Twitter page.

"It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families," the agency said without stating when the vacation would end.

[공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021

Big Hit, a subsidiary of the entertainment company Hybe Corp., also appealed to fans to give the members privacy.

"We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives," the agency said.

Big Hit added that the seven-piece act would also be preparing for its upcoming concert in Seoul, scheduled in March, and a "new album that will mark the beginning of a new chapter."

BTS — composed of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook — debuted in 2013 and broke into the US market in 2017 as the first Korean group to win at the Billboard Music Awards.

Last month, BTS took home three awards at the American Music Awards, including the biggest prize, Artist of the Year. The septet is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The group recently wrapped up a series of successful live shows at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, its return to in-person concerts since the start of coronavirus pandemic.

