BTS members open personal Instagram accounts

Following the announcement of their break, members of pop juggernaut BTS opened their own Instagram accounts.

(K-pop superstars BTS to go on holiday break)

It is the first time RM, Jin, uga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, made a public profile on the social media platform.

Ahead of launching the accounts, the septet has individually set and broken a slew of records on the said digital landscape.

Jimin, for instance, has amassed the most number hashtags on the application. Meanwhile, V, owns the record for fastest to reach 6 million likes on the site.

All accounts have been verified by Instagram.