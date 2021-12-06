Home  >  Entertainment

BTS members open personal Instagram accounts

Anna Gabrielle Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2021 08:15 PM

Following the announcement of their break, members of pop juggernaut BTS opened their own Instagram accounts.

(K-pop superstars BTS to go on holiday break)

It is the first time RM, Jin, uga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, made a public profile on the social media platform. 

Ahead of launching the accounts, the septet has individually set and broken a slew of records on the said digital landscape. 

Jimin, for instance, has amassed the most number hashtags on the application. Meanwhile, V, owns the record for fastest to reach 6 million likes on the site. 

All accounts have been verified by Instagram. 

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2021/patrolph/12/06/bts-ig.jpg
