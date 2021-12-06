Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- OPM singers Angeline Quinto, Daryl Ong and Bugoy Drilon dropped new version of the song "'Wag Mo Akong Iwan Mag-Isa," after 10 years since its released.

The lyric video of the song is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

Written by Soc Villanueva and produced by Jonathan Manalo, the song was originally recorded by Quinto and was first released in 2011.

Watch more on iWantTFC

This is Quinto's follow up to her single "Salamat Sa 'yo," which was also composed by Manalo and released last month.

Quinto is celebrating her 10th year anniversary in show business.

Dubbed as “Queen of Teleserye Theme Songs,” Quinto started her showbiz career after winning the TV talent contest "Star Power: Search for the Next Female Pop Superstar" in 2011.



Aside from singing, Quinto has also ventured into acting and has starred in both movies and teleseryes. She was last seen in ABS-CBN's inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" which concluded last November 12.