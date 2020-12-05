MMKDoctorHero trends, as viewers remember sacrifices of COVID-19 frontliners

#MMKDoctorHero trends on Twitter Philippines. Screengrab from Twitter

MANILA--The back end of "Maalaala Mo Kaya’s" comeback episode telling the story of hero doctor Israel Bactol was among Twitter's top trends in the Philippines on Saturday, with commenters paying tribute to COVID-19 frontliners.

For many viewers, Bactol's life was a reminder of the sacrifices made by medical frontliners as they continue to serve despite the COVID-19 threat.

Bactol, played by award-winning actor Arjo Atayde, was a young cardiologist who died due to COVID-19 while fulfilling his duties as a doctor.

In this time of crisis, we have the Medical Frontliners who are risking their own lives just for us to be safe, they are our heroes and beacons of hope. To all our medical frontliners who selflessly risk their lives to fight for us, we Thank You. #MMKDoctorHero #MMKDoctorFree pic.twitter.com/EQCZg1p9Lj — june (@junenarciso) December 5, 2020

Tonight's episode is heartbreaking. Emotion is on roof, I can't stop crying. 💔



My salute to all frontliners who relentlessly offer themselves just to combat this pandemic. #MMKDoctorHero — Melvin Marco Señal (@MelvinMCMXCVIII) December 5, 2020

subrang nakakaproud si doc El ❤️

we all know happy kana po kasama mo na si God😇 salamat sa lahat ng sakripisyo ninyo ❤️ Mabuhay lahat ng FrontLiners ! 🙏🏻😇 God bless you all 🙏🏻🥰 naiyak ako subra 😭 #MMKDoctorHero — Jamaica G. Pitchuela (@maica_pitchuela) December 5, 2020

"Sana mas pinaghandaan pa ng Gobyerno yung pandemya." #MMKDoctorHero — Yellow (@Djp5SOS) December 5, 2020

Sobbing. 💔

I wanna give a hug to everyone who lost someone and to all our frontliners. Huhu We truly appreciate you!#MMKDoctorHero — Kirstienne (@tiennereyes) December 5, 2020

Wake up call po ito satin lahat isipin natin lahat ng front liners na nag buwis ng buhay. Sana wag lang sarili natin isipin na anjan pa rin ang Covid. #MMKDoctorHero — anet (@mojajanet) December 5, 2020

Commenters also applauded Atayde for his portrayal of Bactol.

Atayde recently made history by becoming the first Filipino to bag Best Actor at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2020.

Galing din ni Arjo (kaya pala deserving talaga as best actor) galing din ni Jane. 😭 ganda. Galing. 👏🏻



Doc El, kilala ka na ng lahat. Lahat ng kabayanihan na ginawa mo. 🙏🏻 thank you sobra.#MMKDoctorHero — Pibs (@pibsdeleon) December 5, 2020

Iba si Arjo, Sylvia, Jane, and all cast members. Sobrang Galing! Mabuhay ang mga doktor at nurses ng Pilipinas! #MMKDoctorHero — #JUSTICEFORALL (@lloydyangel) December 5, 2020

Asian Academy Creative Awards Best Actor in a Leading Role Mr. Arjo Atayde. That's it. That's the tweet. #MMKDoctorHero — 🦁 (@jzmnmr) December 5, 2020

The two-part episode on the life of Bactol was "MMK's" first new episode since the onset of the pandemic.

