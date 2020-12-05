MMKDoctorHero trends, as viewers remember sacrifices of COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA--The back end of "Maalaala Mo Kaya’s" comeback episode telling the story of hero doctor Israel Bactol was among Twitter's top trends in the Philippines on Saturday, with commenters paying tribute to COVID-19 frontliners.
For many viewers, Bactol's life was a reminder of the sacrifices made by medical frontliners as they continue to serve despite the COVID-19 threat.
Bactol, played by award-winning actor Arjo Atayde, was a young cardiologist who died due to COVID-19 while fulfilling his duties as a doctor.
Commenters also applauded Atayde for his portrayal of Bactol.
Atayde recently made history by becoming the first Filipino to bag Best Actor at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2020.
The two-part episode on the life of Bactol was "MMK's" first new episode since the onset of the pandemic.
RELATED VIDEO:
MMK, Maalaala Mo Kaya, hero doctor, Arjo Atayde, Israel Bactol, COVID-19, COVID-19 pandemic