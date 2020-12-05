Home  >  Entertainment

#MMKDoctorHero trends, as viewers remember sacrifices of COVID-19 frontliners

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 06 2020 01:02 AM

#MMKDoctorHero trends on Twitter Philippines. Screengrab from Twitter

MANILA--The back end of "Maalaala Mo Kaya’s" comeback episode telling the story of hero doctor Israel Bactol was among Twitter's top trends in the Philippines on Saturday, with commenters paying tribute to COVID-19 frontliners.

For many viewers, Bactol's life was a reminder of the sacrifices made by medical frontliners as they continue to serve despite the COVID-19 threat.

Bactol, played by award-winning actor Arjo Atayde, was a young cardiologist who died due to COVID-19 while fulfilling his duties as a doctor.

Commenters also applauded Atayde for his portrayal of Bactol. 

Atayde recently made history by becoming the first Filipino to bag Best Actor at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2020.

The two-part episode on the life of Bactol was "MMK's" first new episode since the onset of the pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  MMK   Maalaala Mo Kaya   hero doctor   Arjo Atayde   Israel Bactol   COVID-19   COVID-19 pandemic  