'Full circle moment': Ria Atayde hails brother Arjo's win at Asian Academy Creative Awards

MANILA – Ria Atayde calls her brother Arjo’s win at the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards a “full circle moment” for the actor.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ria said she still remembers when they were just in high school how heartbroken Arjo was after finding out he could not longer be part of the dance team that would represent the country in an international competition.

Ria said she also recalls that growing up, Arjo would insist he wanted to act but was not allowed because school was their main priority.

“Fast forward years later, they finally let you act and you proved to all of us why you should have been acting all along. You’re amazing at what you do — passionate, humble and constantly looking to grow. What a full circle moment... you got to represent the country,” she said of her brother.

“It may not have been through dance but oh my goodness, Carlos, you brought the country pride through acting. I’m sure little Arjo is beaming with pride because I sure am so proud of you and so happy for you,” she added.

Ria said Arjo has proven that the entertainment industry is where he belongs to and acting is what he’s meant to do.

Reassuring her brother that he is a valuable actor, Ria said: “So please erase all the doubt that you’ve had the past few months whether or not you should continue doing this, because hello noh... it’s meant to be.”

To end her post, Ria congratulated Arjo for his Best Actor win at the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

“I can’t wait to see you achieve more and I can’t wait to be there to witness all of it,” she said.

Arjo is the first Filipino to win the Best Actor recognition from the said award-giving body — taking it home for his role in ABS-CBN’s “Bagman.”

In “Bagman,” produced by Dreamscape and Rein Entertainment for ABS-CBN’s iWant, Arjo played the role of an ordinary barber who got himself entangled in the dangerous world of politics.