Erik Santos, Moira dela Torre in heartfelt duet of 'Kung Akin Ang Mundo'

MANILA - Moira dela Torre and Erik Santos teamed up on Sunday to perform a love song from the latter’s 2004 album.

Sharing the “ASAP Natin To” stage, Santos and dela Torre did a duet of “Kung Akin Ang Mundo,” a track from the “This is the Moment” album.

The December 6 episode of “ASAP Natin To” aired on A2Z Channel 11 via analog broadcast in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. It is also available on many cable and satellite TV providers like Sky Cable.

Aside from airing on A2Z, “ASAP Natin To” can also be viewed via cable on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

The program is available as well via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook page and YouTube channel as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.