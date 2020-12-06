Bamboo puts own touch in rendition of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'

MANILA - There are only 19 days left before Christmas and Bamboo is doing his share to spread some much-needed holiday cheer in a very challenging year.

On Sunday, Bamboo took the “ASAP Natin To” stage to perform his own rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

Several netizens immediately took to Twitter to say how much they missed seeing performances from the “The Voice of the Philippines” coach.

