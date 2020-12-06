Aicelle Santos gives birth to baby daughter

MANILA – Singer Aicelle Santos and journalist Mark Zambrano have welcomed their first child.

The couple announced the good news via their respective social media pages by posting a photo of their newborn, who they named Zandrine Anne.

Based on Santos’ post, she gave birth to her baby daughter on Saturday.

“Hello everyone! Just droppin' by to say I came out of mommy's tummy yesterday morning! I cried really loud, slept the whole day, had some of mommy's milk and was up all night until 7am today! Fantastic,” Santos wrote in the caption.

The singer said their family is grateful for everyone's well wishes.

“We Praise and give thanks to our Lord Jesus Christ for a miracle that is me, ZANDRINE! Thank you Papa God! We love you,” she said.

Zambrano, for his part, only captioned his post with the word “complete.”



Santos and Zambrano tied the knot back in November 2019, more than a year after getting engaged in March 2018.

Santos announced her pregnancy last June.