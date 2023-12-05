Pale Waves, The Band Camino coming to PH for music fest

The Band Camino. Handout

MANILA -- Foreign bands Pale Waves and The Band Camino are coming to the Philippines for the first time to perform at the Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival. The festival is set to happen in February next year in Alabang.

Revealing their line-up for 2024, Bobapalooza organizers said they are grateful that these two international band said yes.

"Filipinos have been begging them to come play in the Philippines for years. So, when we were curating the lineup, we really eyed these two bands who have never been in the Philippines before, but have a massive fanbase. And we are so happy and grateful that they said yes," said music executive Gayle Oblea.

Pale Waves will perform in the Day 1 together with another international act, a surprise local headliner, Juan Karlos, The Itchyworms, One Click Straight, Autotelic, Nobita, Join The Club, Syd Hartha, The Sundown, Project Romeo, Halina, Shanni, Moontide, and Crazymoon.

"Manila, we can’t wait to come and play for u for the first time ever at Bobapalooza Music and Arts Festival," Pale Waves wrote on its Facebook page.

The Band Camino will perform in the Day 2 together with another international act, a surprise local headliner, Urbandub, December Avenue, Sandwich, Chicosci, Faspitch, Tanya Markova, Bita and the Botflies, CHNDTR, Criminal Cinema, Nemic, Sub Projekt, The Mox, and Inside City.

Oblea added that there will also be a live art session featuring Egg Fiasco, Blic, Distort Monsters, SYN.TOO, Mimaaaaaaw, CHNO, and Isad Diwa.