MANILA — The new P-pop boy group 1621BC performed their first single "Laruan" on "It's Showtime" on Tuesday.

In their first "Showtime" guesting, the group shared the story behind their name.

"1621 kasi is an angel number and angels in Greek are called angelos or the messengers. So me and the boys, we want to send the message to madlang people of hope love and peace," one of the members said.

1621BC, comprised of Pan, Win, Migz, DJ, JM, and JC, were introduced by Star Pop last month.

In a previous interview, 1621BC described “Laruan,” as a fusion of pop, R&B, and traditional Filipino music.

Last Sunday, the sextet, who are all former contestants of "Dream Maker," also debuted on 'ASAP Natin 'To' with "Laruan."

