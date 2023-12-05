Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera's daughter Zia celebrates 8th birthday

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2023 11:26 AM

MANILA -- Maria Letizia or Zia, the daughter of celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dantes Rivera celebrated her 8th birthday with a Disney's Descendants-themed party.

On Instagram, Rivera shared photos and reels by Steph Taken taken from their daughter's birthday bash.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Steph Tan (@stephtancouture)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Steph Tan (@stephtancouture)

"Happy birthday to the sweetest princess in the world! Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. May all your dreams come true. Love you always!" Rivera wrote in her post on Monday.

She also thanked the people who helped them in mounting the event.

Rivera and Dantes also have a son Sixto, who turned 4 years old last April.

Currently, Dantes and Rivera are promoting their upcoming Star Cinema movie "Rewind," which is an official entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

Related video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

 

Read More:  Dingdong Dantes   Marian Rivera   Zia Dantes   celebrity birthday  