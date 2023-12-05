MANILA -- Maria Letizia or Zia, the daughter of celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dantes Rivera celebrated her 8th birthday with a Disney's Descendants-themed party.

On Instagram, Rivera shared photos and reels by Steph Taken taken from their daughter's birthday bash.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest princess in the world! Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter, and endless joy. May all your dreams come true. Love you always!" Rivera wrote in her post on Monday.

She also thanked the people who helped them in mounting the event.

Rivera and Dantes also have a son Sixto, who turned 4 years old last April.

Currently, Dantes and Rivera are promoting their upcoming Star Cinema movie "Rewind," which is an official entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

Related video: