Chinese pop star Lay Zhang, right, is joined on stage by Filipino host Ai dela Cruz during his exclusive fan meeting and listening party in San Juan City, December 4, 2023. Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

It seems that Lay Zhang is determined to make up for lost time after being unable to meet his Filipino supporters for a decade. In fact, one of the Chinese pop star’s goals for 2024 is to be able to visit the country more frequently.

“[I want to] come to the Philippines more often,” said the 32-year-old singer when asked about his goals for next year during an exclusive fan meeting and listening party in San Juan City on Monday.

The event marked the first time that Lay, who rose to fame as a member of K-pop boy group EXO, returned to the country after 10 years. He last visited in 2013 to take part in the Dream K-pop Fantasy Concert with EXO.

The crowd goes wild as Lay enters the venue and greets his Filipino fans #LayZhangManilaFanmeet pic.twitter.com/8nHvejEViI — Jaehwa Bernardo 재화 (@jaehwabernardo) December 4, 2023

More than 20,000 fans registered for a chance to attend the free fan meeting but only 220 were selected for the event, according to organizers.

Deafening shrieks filled the intimate Teatrino concert hall the moment Lay stepped on the stage, kicking off the hour-long affair with “Boom” and “Right Back.”

Lay also played snippets of two unreleased tracks, “Psychic” and “Step,” from a project that he said would be released “in the first half of 2024.”

Fans surprised Lay with a video containing their personal messages for the singer, followed by the audience singing “Right Back” to him.

WATCH: Filipino fans serenaded Lay with “Right Back.” #LayZhangManilaFanmeet pic.twitter.com/shTQjJMeau — Jaehwa Bernardo 재화 (@jaehwabernardo) December 4, 2023

“You guys are so thoughtful. I’m in China but you guys, I cannot see you guys, but you guys do a lot of things for me,” said Lay, who spoke in English throughout the fan meeting.

Lay also vowed to return to the country with his “Grandline” concert tour, which fans kept asking for during the event.

“I feel really sorry that I cannot get a lot of opportunities to come visit you guys but maybe in 2024, I will make you guys watch Grandline 3 or maybe 4,” he told the crowd.

