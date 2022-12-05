WATCH: Blooper reel shows how 'Darna' really flies

Jane de Leon films her character’s flying scenes in a behind-the-scenes reel of ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

A blooper reel of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” gives a closer look at how the Pinay superhero takes flight behind the scenes, plus all the fun lead actress Jane de Leon has on set, apparently by singing or dancing in between takes.

In the video released on Monday, de Leon and her fellow cast members, as well as the crew of “Darna,” are shown in light moments during the quarantined taping of the series.

Also glimpsed in the reel are scenes of de Leon in full Darna gear as she is made to “fly” on screen with the help of equipment like wires and harnesses, and with green screen in the background.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

While she is driven and laser-focused as Darna — a demanding role physically — de Leon appears to be enjoying and finding humor during breaks on set. At one point, she even sings with a microphone in hand, before being asked to stop to resume filming.

The bloopers span the pilot week of “Darna” until its more recent episodes, where Narda (de Leon) and Regina (Janella Salvador) are inching closer to finding out each other’s hidden identity.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Related video: