MANILA — Actress Sunshine Dizon, who has been confined in the hospital for at least two days, said Sunday she has been cleared of COVID-19, but is currently nursing bronchitis.

On Instagram, Dizon shared a photo of herself in her hospital bed and wearing a ventilator, while striking a finger-heart pose, saying it was her “best effort to look cute and feel my rays of sunshine to uplift my spirits.”

“So far thank God it’s not COVID. Again I tested negative for COVID. So far what my pulmo is saying is bronchitis. I know prayers work wonders so do please pray for me and everyone you know battling something,” she wrote.

Dizon, 39, has been in the hospital since at least Saturday, going by her social media updates. At the time, the actress shared a deeply personal reflection on “laying in a hospital bed alone at 3 a.m.”

“Realizations — some people will love you enough to move mountains just to be with you, and some will have lame excuses because you are not and will never be their priority,” she wrote.

“I’m turning 40 next year. I have so many regrets but I don’t know how to go back to where I used to be. This not about work. This about life-altering decisions. Laying in a hospital bed alone at 3 a.m., I ask myself, ‘Was it all really worth it?’

“I may never know the answers but I pray to God that I can let go of all my baggage, hurt and guilt. Finally find someone who will sleep beside me in this small hospital bed till I fall asleep,” Dizon said.

Dizon separated from her estranged husband, Timothy Tan, in 2016 after six years of marriage. They have two children together.

In a subsequent update also last Saturday, Dizon revealed she has been battling “PTSD, depression, panic attacks, abandonment issues.”

“Since I’m here alone feeling overwhelmed, guess it’s time to admit what I’ve been going through recently,” she wrote, sharing a photo of her related medication.

“You may ask why now? Only because I want to free myself from the stigma. There’s nothing wrong to ask for help. I know it’s very hard to get stuck in your head. But we can do it, baby steps. One day at a time.”

