LOOK: Jessy Mendiola turns 30

MANILA -- Actor-host Luis Manzano took to social media to share his birthday greeting for his wife, actress Jessy Mendiola, who turned 30 last December 3.

On Instagram, Manzano expressed his love for his better half as he uploaded photos of them.

"I know what you go thru every day isn’t easy but Peanut and i appreciate everything you do for us. We love you Mama! Happy birthday, wake up na," he wrote.

On her Instagram page, Mendiola marked her special day by posting a snap flaunting her baby bump.

"This is 30," Mendiola simply captioned her post.

Mendiola and Manzano are expecting their first child together.

The couple exchanged “I do’s” in Batangas last February 21, 2021.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC