MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto took to social media to share his photos with the K-pop group Enhypen.



Espanto met the the rising K-pop group at a "fun meet" over the weekend at the Araneta Coliseum for the anniversary of a cosmetics brand.

Aside from Enhypen, Espanto was also invited to perform at the event.

Enhypen are also expected to return in February 2023 in the Philippines for their two-day concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Niki — Enhypen was formed in 2020 via the survival program "I-LAND." Later that year, they debuted with the extended play "Border: Day One."

Enhypen is managed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between Korean entertainment giants Hybe Corp. and CJ E&M.

