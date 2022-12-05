Jace Roque tackles heartbreak in new EP 'Inferno'

Inferno album cover.

MANILA — Filipino musician Jace Roque poured out his heartbreak in his new extended play (EP) "Inferno" set to be released next week.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Roque said "Inferno" was inspired by his experiences during the pandemic as a struggling artist.

"Lahat naman talaga tayo nag-struggle during the pandemic and na-aggravate ang mga personal experiences ko. Doon nag-start na I just wanted to move on from the pain, the suffering kaya ni-translate natin into songs," Roque told ABS-CBN on Monday.

"During the pandemic, naka-experience ako ng heartbreak. Doon na-aggravate lahat ng insecurities ko, ‘yung mga questions ko sa buhay at some point. I think, isa ‘yun sa mga na-experience ng mga artists na parang gusto nating mag-give up during the pandemic because ang daming nawala," he added.

The EP has four tracks suchb as “‘Di Para Sa’yo,” which talks about how he learned to prioritize himself after a failed relationship; and “Trust” which he considers a "transcript" of his heartbreak because of the infidelity of the other party.

“Be Someone” discussed expectations to him as a relative of showbiz industry names, while “Back To The Beginning” stressed his identity as an artist.

"It came to a point na kinakailangan kong mag-therapy kasi hindi ko na kayang i-manage ‘yung issues kasi before naman may ways to express ourselves dahil sobrang busy tayo before the pandemic. Naging strong ‘yung emotions and kinailangan nating i-let go ‘yung emotions and in order for me to move on, kinailangan ko siyang gawing song," he said.

Originally released as singles, Roque noted that there are slight improvements in the songs.

"May slight improvements because over the months, nag-i-improve rin naman ‘yung mixing skills ko kasi ako rin ‘yung nagmi-mix ng mga songs ko," the singer said.

"Meron siyang slight improvements para may something to look forward to pa rin, mga volume, mga ibang gusto kong baguhin na after kong i-release ‘yung song, may gusto pa akong konting bagong changes na in-apply ko with the mini album version," he added.

With his favorite track "Trust," Roque said he is glad that his artistry is now gaining recognition.

"Na-release ko na ‘yung heartbreak ko, nakatulong siya sa akin. Nakapag-move on ako from my heartbreak tapos naging fruitful pa ‘yung pag-discuss ko ng heartbreak ko."

Roque said he is set to release a full length album next year.

"Inferno" is set to be released on various streaming platforms on December 16.

