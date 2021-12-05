MANILA – Xian Lim turned sentimental as he posted on social media a throwback video of him and his girlfriend, actress Kim Chiu.

The clip shows them singing Lifehouse’s “You and Me” at a concert, with Lim saying that song easily reminds him of Chiu all the time because of how their relationship began.

“I remember wanting to sing this song with you because it wasn't an easy road for us when we were starting out,” he said in the caption.

“So much noise from the outside world, people always had (have) things to say, they had (have) their own version of how we would end up,” he added.

Despite everything that has been said about them and their relationship, Lim is proud of how far they have come as a couple.

“Missing you so much @chinitaprincess,” he said. “Years later, it's still you and me.”

Obviously touched by Lim’s post, Chiu left a comment where she professed that she misses him too.

In a recent vlog, Chiu revealed that Lim courted her for over a year after they worked together in the ABS-CBN series “My Binondo Girl.”

Lim, for his part, explained that he didn’t mind pursuing Chiu that long because he wanted a strong foundation for their relationship as well.

“A relationship is like building a house. Dapat strong 'yung foundation niyo. Hindi strong 'yung foundation niyo kung laro laro lang 'yung sa umpisa. Mabilis lang din 'yung mabubuwag. Make sure the foundation is great before you jump into anything. Kung bigla niyo lang sinagot 'yung tao, konting yanig lang, wala na,” he said.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012 although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.

