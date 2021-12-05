Meet Janella Salvador’s new pet Versace

MANILA - Janella Salvador has a new pet and it jives with her character in her next TV project.

On Instagram, the Kapamilya actress shared a photo of her five-month old snake.

“Hello, world. Meet Versace, my 5-month old baby girl,” she wrote in the caption.

It was announced just last month that Salvador will be portraying Valentina, the serpent queen and main nemesis of Pinoy iconic superhero Darna, to be played by Jane de Leon.

Salvador's character Valentina is the last main role to be revealed in the much-awaited “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series” of ABS-CBN.

The #TheValentinaReveal introduced Salvador as lawyer and vlogger Regina/Valentina, who is cursed with venomous snakes for her hair and will become the archenemy of Darna.

Salvador's inclusion in the highly anticipated adaptation of ABS-CBN signals her biggest comeback on television after a year-long hiatus.

She was last seen in the hit series “The Killer Bride,” which paved the way for her to be hailed as Princess of Philippines Television in the 2020 Box Office Entertainment Awards.