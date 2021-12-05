MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo addressed some of her fans’ assumptions about her in an attempt to let them get to know her more.

In her latest vlog, the Kapamilya actress shared some personal questions including how she is as a girlfriend, whether she gets mad easily, or if she had already fought with another celebrity.

Early in the 19-minute clip, Bernardo stated that she’s never had an altercation with any other celebrity since she joined showbiz at a very young age.

“May nakaaway ba? Sa pagkakaalam ko, wala. Tingin ko, wala. Wala akong nakaaway na celebrity. Siguro hindi ko lang masasabi na super friendly ako na sobrang dami kong friends especially sa showbiz ,pero wala akong nakaaway pa,” she said.

Bernardo said the entertainment industry is just a small world and it would be disadvantageous to be at odds with anyone.

“Kapag may nakaaway ka, makakatrabaho at makakatrabaho mo 'yun. It’s going to be hard for you. Magiging awkward lang. So might as well huwag ka na lang mang-away ng ibang tao, kung wala namang ginawa sa'yo,” she said.

“Pero kung may ginawa sa'yo at kaaway-away, go awayin mo. Pero kung wala naman, it’s better to work peacefully na wala kang natatapakang ibang tao. As far as I know, wala akong nakaaway,” she added.

On whether she gets mad easily, Bernardo admits to being a hot headed kind of person.

“Mainitin ang ulo ko. Actually, I don’t like that about me. Very impatient ako. Especially kapag it’s time of the month for us girls, extra mainitin yung ulo ko. Yung pasensya ko, liliit pa iyan. Alam ko hindi siya maganda. May mga days na mabait naman ako. Pero kapag lang talaga yung time of the month na yun, huwag mo talaga ako pikunin kasi magiging dragon talaga ako,” she said.

Bernardo then shared how she is a girlfriend to Daniel Padilla.

“I think I am very clingy. Pero malaking difference yung clingy sa needy. I think I am not needy. I am just clingy. When I say clingy, malambing. I want not naman parati na nagkikita kami ni DJ. Pero we make sure na meron kaming own time alone. Pero I want din na may time kami sa isa’t isa,” she said.

“I like being hugged. I think I am very touchy and clingy. It makes me feel good. Ang sarap kaya kapag hina-hug ka, holding hands. If you notice, ganun kami ni DJ, kasi pareho kami na ganun yung love language namin,” she added.

Bernardo also likes to think she is a very hands on girlfriend.

“I am the type of girlfriend na very hands on sa boyfriend. Like yung mga gamit, kung anong kailangan niya, if may kailangan siya ipasabay sa'yo, ikaw yung gagawa. I think very hands on ako. Likewise with DJ, I think he’s very hands on as well. So I like that,” she said.

Bernardo and Padilla marked their 10th anniversary as the country’s premier love team in September. They have been a couple for over nine years now.

