WATCH: Arjo Atayde’s poignant Asian Academy Creative Awards speech

MANILA — Here’s a video of Arjo Atayde’s passionate winner speech at the 3rd Asian Academy Creative Awards, after he accepted the best actor award for his role in ABS-CBN’s “Bagman.”

Stunned and nearly in tears, Atayde struggled to deliver his speech, which he used to not only thank those who believed in him but also highlight Filipino talent.

“I’m just one of the actors here in the Philippines,” he said. “There’s a lot of brilliant actors here and I just hope for them to be able to show you even more of what we have here in our country.”

“I hope this is not the first and last and I hope this is beginning for everything.”

This Saturday, Atayde posted on Instagram his more composed thoughts on his win —he is the first Filipino to win best actor in the three-year history of Asian Academy Creative Awards.

He wrote: “This is for everyone who has been discouraged by others to pursue their dreams, for everyone who has been told that they don’t belong, for everyone with self-doubt, for everyone behind the scenes that made this possible @abscbn @dreamscapeph @reinentertainment, for my loved ones who continuously support my every move — my family, friends and Bubs, and for all my fellow actors in the Philippines — my win is yours. Here’s to fighting the good fight and doing what you’re passionate about!”