‘Biggest fan’ Maine proud of BF Arjo’s win at Asian Academy Creative Awards

MANILA — Maine Mendoza could not have sounded more excited after her boyfriend, Arjo Atayde, won best actor at the 3rd Asian Academy Creative Awards this Friday.

Atayde became the first Filipino to win the award —taking it home for his role in ABS-CBN’s “Bagman”— and Mendoza was quick to gush on Twitter about how much he “deserved” it. “Biggest fan,” she wrote.

Atayde, who began dating Mendoza last year, beat out 9 other finalists, including representatives from China, Singapore, and India. He won the category, according to the judges of the Asian Academy Creative Awards, for his “poise,” “subtlety,” and the way he “nailed the complexity of his character.”

In “Bagman,” produced by Dreamscape and Rein Entertainment for ABS-CBN’s iWant, Atayde played the role of an ordinary barber who got himself entangled in the dangerous world of politics.

Others who congratulated Atayde included his sister, Ria Atayde.

“So so so so so so proud!!!!!!!!!” Ria wrote on Twitter, before sharing a photo of her getting teary-eyed.