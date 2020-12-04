‘Bakit kayo galit sa trip ng iba?’ Chito Miranda asks bashers of K-pop fans

Parokya ni Edgar's Chito Miranda isn't about to let people unfairly criticize K-pop. Screenshot taken from Miranda's YouTube channel

MANILA — There’s no good or bad —it’s all a matter of taste.

This was what Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda tried to tell a troll online riling up supporters of K-pop, in a post of his that showed Blackpink and BTS as among the most popular groups in the country.

On Facebook, Miranda was trying to thank his and his band’s fans for their continued support by showing year-end data from Spotify listing them as the 8th top band or group in the Philippines for 2020.

And while majority of the comments were positive, one troll took particular offense with K-pop groups being in the list instead of more local acts, blaming fans of Blackpink and BTS.

This did not sit well with Miranda, who wrote in reply: “Ako trip ko sila. Sobrang galing kaya nila.”

“Kung di mo sila trip, oks lang naman. Ang ‘di ko magets is bakit ang laki ng galit mo sa mga may trip sa kanila. …Peace and respect lang parekoy. Kanya-kanyang trip lang ‘yan,” he added.

Push managed to get screenshots of Miranda’s comment, who also asked in a separate post: “Bakit kayo galit sa trip ng iba? Kanya kanyang trip lang ‘yan eh. 'Wow! Di ko sila trip! Tan***a lahat ng may trip sa kanila.' Ganun ba dapat? Di ba pwedeng iba trip nila sa trip mo tapos ok lang tayo lahat?”

This is not the first time Miranda defended fans of K-pop. In 2019, he said that people are “focusing on the wrong things” by trying to reduce the genre as lowbrow just because of its popularity.

His comments also came after recent discussions about local music potentially losing its identity due to K-pop dominating the market.

It was former Miss Philippines Earth Imelda Schweighart, now an independent artist, who controversially started this debate by declaring how much she “hates” K-pop.