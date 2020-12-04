Andrea Brillantes, Vice Ganda top most followed PH celebrities list on TikTok

MANILA — Andrea Brillantes is the most famous local celebrity on TikTok this year.
This Friday, the social media site released its TikTok 100, a curated list of some of its most followed creators and viral trends of the past 12 months.
The local list showed Brillantes (@blythe) topping the celebrity category with 8.7 million followers, with Sanya Lopez (@sanya_lopez) and Vice Ganda (@unkabogableviceganda) in the top three.
Landing on 4th was Sofia Pablo (@sofiapablo), while Jodi Sta. Maria (@jodi_stamaria) ranked 5th.
The others in the top 10 are Maja Salvador (@majasalvador88), Maymay Entrata (@maymayentrata), Ella Cruz (@queenellacruz), Heart Evangelista (@lme85) and Kyline Alcantara (@itskylinealcantara3).
The top Filipino TikTok star of 2020 is Niana Guerrero (@nianaguerrero), who has 16.2 million followers. She is also known for her popular YouTube channel with her brother, Ranz Kyle.
The other lists in the local TikTok 100 dubbed user @siliqueenofficial as the top rising star of the year; named “It’s Showtime” as the most followed media account; and showed Matthaios’s “Pangga” as the most popular OPM song in the platform.
You can check out all of the lists below:
Top TikTok Stars in 2020
- Niana Guerrero @nianaguerrero
- Yanyan De Jesus @yanyandejesus1
- Zendee @zendeeofficial
- Vladimir Grand @callmegrand
- Lennie Enverga @lennieenverga
- Marvin Fojas @marvsfojas
- Sai Datinguinoo @saidatinguinoo_
- Tyrone Tiaga @tyronetiaga01
- Fairy Fajardo Kida @fairyfajardokidaaa
- Lite Lamayo @maryliteedang
2020’s Top Rising Stars
- Sili Queen @siliqueenofficial
- Audrey Despues @ate_audwii
- Criselda Alvarez @chickennuggetsop
- Rosemarie Tan @rosmartan
- John Gifer Fernandez @gifer_fernandez
- Naruto Uzumaki @naruto0919
- Buknoy @officiallybuknoy
- Jomar Yee @jomaryee
- Vanessa Alvarez @vanessakate_
- Vince Alarcon @_vincealarcon
Most Popular Celebrities on TikTok in 2020
- Andrea Brillantes @blythe
- Sanya Lopez @sanya_lopez
- Vice Ganda @unkabogableviceganda
- Sofia Pablo @sofiapablo
- Jodi Sta.Maria @jodi_stamaria
- Maja Salvador @majasalvador88
- Maymay Entrata @maymayentrata
- Ella Cruz @queenellacruz
- Heart Evangelista @lme85
- Kyline Alcantara @itskylinealcantara3
Top 10 Trending Hashtags for the Year
- #GenTiktokPH
- #enjoyathome
- #wipeitdown
- #pictureinpicture
- #binibiningmarikit
- #Itreallyhurts
- #Malditangclassmate
- #sirenbeatchallenge
- #marikitdancechallenge
- #talachallenge
Top 10 Most Popular Stickers in 2020
- BlingBling
- Face Time
- Film Filture
- Green Screen
- Pink Orange
- Blink of an Eye Love
- Glitch
- Clone Squad
- Green Screen Video
- Emoji Imitation
Top Edu Creators of the Year
- Kilimanguru (Medicine) - @kilimanguru
- Arshie Larga (Pharmacy) - @arshielife
- Jen Barangan (Flight Attendant) - @jenbarangan
- Chezka Carandang (Pilot) - @pilotchezka
- Saira Margarita (Architect) - @studiosaira.ph
- Gian Borlongan (Architect) - @gianborlongan
- Janice Hung (Kung Fu Tutorials) - @janicehung
- Alley Alcantara (Medical Technician) - @alley_rmt
- Cher Alcantara (Attorney) - @attorneycher
- Louie Liza Calma (Health Tips) - @dash.bee
2020’s Top Food Creators
- Forkspoonmanila - @forkspoonmanila
- Bok Cabanting - @mr.cabanting
- Cynthia Alambatin - @mscynthia_25.gorg
- Erwan Heusaff - @erwan
- The Bald Baker Ph - @thebaldbakerph
- Samuel Agnas - @agnassamuel
- Chef Mark Joseph -@chefmarkjoseph
- Matthew Carpio -@matt.carpio
- Diana Franchesca de Castro - @shineeedee
- Heyeatsteppi - @istayfunny19
Top Fitness Creators for 2020
- Coach Anne Aniag - @fitmomprojectph
- AR Resurreccion - @ar.resurreccion
- Camille Medina - @_camillemedina
- Sofia Po - @sofia.popo
- Brent Seniedo - @brenthlete
- Doc Jet Fitness - @doc_jet_fitness
- Kristina Luisa - @kristinaluisa
- Kathy Amurao-Herrera - @kathyamuraoherrera
- Isaiah Escarilla - @icetips
- DanBathanFitness - @danbathanfitness
OPM Songs Most Listened To in 2020
- Pangga (Matthaios)
- Marikit (Juan Caoile ft. Kyle)
- Dyosa (Yumi)
- Chinita Girl (Lil Vinceyy)
- Wag Na Lang (MC Einstein and Skusta Clee)
- Filipina Aye (Je)
- Bambambam (Karencitta)
- Binibini - Matthaios
- Magandang Dilag (JM Bales)
- Kabilang Buhay (Bandang Lapis)
Top Media Accounts in 2020:
- It's Showtime @itsshowtimena
- MYX PH @myx.philippines
- All Out Sundays @alloutsundays
- GMA Public Affairs @gmapublicaffairs
- Jeepney TV @jeepneytv
- GMA Network @gmanetworkofficial
- GMA Artist Center @artistcenter
- Star Hunt Academy @starhuntacademy
- Viva Records @viva_records
- Eat Bulaga! @ebdabarkads
