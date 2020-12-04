Andrea Brillantes, Vice Ganda top most followed PH celebrities list on TikTok

Andrea Brillantes, Sanya Lopez, and Vice Ganda are the top 3 most followed celebrities on TikTok in the Philippines, the social media site said this Friday.

MANILA — Andrea Brillantes is the most famous local celebrity on TikTok this year.

This Friday, the social media site released its TikTok 100, a curated list of some of its most followed creators and viral trends of the past 12 months.

The local list showed Brillantes (@blythe) topping the celebrity category with 8.7 million followers, with Sanya Lopez (@sanya_lopez) and Vice Ganda (@unkabogableviceganda) in the top three.

Landing on 4th was Sofia Pablo (@sofiapablo), while Jodi Sta. Maria (@jodi_stamaria) ranked 5th.

The others in the top 10 are Maja Salvador (@majasalvador88), Maymay Entrata (@maymayentrata), Ella Cruz (@queenellacruz), Heart Evangelista (@lme85) and Kyline Alcantara (@itskylinealcantara3).

The top Filipino TikTok star of 2020 is Niana Guerrero (@nianaguerrero), who has 16.2 million followers. She is also known for her popular YouTube channel with her brother, Ranz Kyle.

The other lists in the local TikTok 100 dubbed user @siliqueenofficial as the top rising star of the year; named “It’s Showtime” as the most followed media account; and showed Matthaios’s “Pangga” as the most popular OPM song in the platform.

You can check out all of the lists below:

Top TikTok Stars in 2020

Niana Guerrero @nianaguerrero

Yanyan De Jesus @yanyandejesus1

Zendee @zendeeofficial

Vladimir Grand @callmegrand

Lennie Enverga @lennieenverga

Marvin Fojas @marvsfojas

Sai Datinguinoo @saidatinguinoo_

Tyrone Tiaga @tyronetiaga01

Fairy Fajardo Kida @fairyfajardokidaaa

Lite Lamayo @maryliteedang

2020’s Top Rising Stars

Sili Queen @siliqueenofficial

Audrey Despues @ate_audwii

Criselda Alvarez @chickennuggetsop

Rosemarie Tan @rosmartan

John Gifer Fernandez @gifer_fernandez

Naruto Uzumaki @naruto0919

Buknoy @officiallybuknoy

Jomar Yee @jomaryee

Vanessa Alvarez @vanessakate_

Vince Alarcon @_vincealarcon

Most Popular Celebrities on TikTok in 2020

Andrea Brillantes @blythe

Sanya Lopez @sanya_lopez

Vice Ganda @unkabogableviceganda

Sofia Pablo @sofiapablo

Jodi Sta.Maria @jodi_stamaria

Maja Salvador @majasalvador88

Maymay Entrata @maymayentrata

Ella Cruz @queenellacruz

Heart Evangelista @lme85

Kyline Alcantara @itskylinealcantara3

Top 10 Trending Hashtags for the Year

#GenTiktokPH

#enjoyathome

#wipeitdown

#pictureinpicture

#binibiningmarikit

#Itreallyhurts

#Malditangclassmate

#sirenbeatchallenge

#marikitdancechallenge

#talachallenge

Top 10 Most Popular Stickers in 2020

BlingBling

Face Time

Film Filture

Green Screen

Pink Orange

Blink of an Eye Love

Glitch

Clone Squad

Green Screen Video

Emoji Imitation

Top Edu Creators of the Year

Kilimanguru (Medicine) - @kilimanguru

Arshie Larga (Pharmacy) - @arshielife

Jen Barangan (Flight Attendant) - @jenbarangan

Chezka Carandang (Pilot) - @pilotchezka

Saira Margarita (Architect) - @studiosaira.ph

Gian Borlongan (Architect) - @gianborlongan

Janice Hung (Kung Fu Tutorials) - @janicehung

Alley Alcantara (Medical Technician) - @alley_rmt

Cher Alcantara (Attorney) - @attorneycher

Louie Liza Calma (Health Tips) - @dash.bee

2020’s Top Food Creators

Forkspoonmanila - @forkspoonmanila

Bok Cabanting - @mr.cabanting

Cynthia Alambatin - @mscynthia_25.gorg

Erwan Heusaff - @erwan

The Bald Baker Ph - @thebaldbakerph

Samuel Agnas - @agnassamuel

Chef Mark Joseph -@chefmarkjoseph

Matthew Carpio -@matt.carpio

Diana Franchesca de Castro - @shineeedee

Heyeatsteppi - @istayfunny19

Top Fitness Creators for 2020

Coach Anne Aniag - @fitmomprojectph

AR Resurreccion - @ar.resurreccion

Camille Medina - @_camillemedina

Sofia Po - @sofia.popo

Brent Seniedo - @brenthlete

Doc Jet Fitness - @doc_jet_fitness

Kristina Luisa - @kristinaluisa

Kathy Amurao-Herrera - @kathyamuraoherrera

Isaiah Escarilla - @icetips

DanBathanFitness - @danbathanfitness

OPM Songs Most Listened To in 2020

Pangga (Matthaios)

Marikit (Juan Caoile ft. Kyle)

Dyosa (Yumi)

Chinita Girl (Lil Vinceyy)

Wag Na Lang (MC Einstein and Skusta Clee)

Filipina Aye (Je)

Bambambam (Karencitta)

Binibini - Matthaios

Magandang Dilag (JM Bales)

Kabilang Buhay (Bandang Lapis)

Top Media Accounts in 2020: