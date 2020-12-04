Home  >  Entertainment

Andrea Brillantes, Vice Ganda top most followed PH celebrities list on TikTok

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 05 2020 05:55 AM | Updated as of Dec 05 2020 08:43 AM

Andrea Brillantes, Sanya Lopez, and Vice Ganda are the top 3 most followed celebrities on TikTok in the Philippines, the social media site said this Friday. 

MANILA — Andrea Brillantes is the most famous local celebrity on TikTok this year. 

This Friday, the social media site released its TikTok 100, a curated list of some of its most followed creators and viral trends of the past 12 months. 

The local list showed Brillantes (@blythe) topping the celebrity category with 8.7 million followers, with Sanya Lopez (@sanya_lopez) and Vice Ganda (@unkabogableviceganda) in the top three. 

Landing on 4th was Sofia Pablo (@sofiapablo), while Jodi Sta. Maria (@jodi_stamaria) ranked 5th. 

The others in the top 10 are Maja Salvador (@majasalvador88), Maymay Entrata (@maymayentrata), Ella Cruz (@queenellacruz), Heart Evangelista (@lme85) and Kyline Alcantara (@itskylinealcantara3). 

The top Filipino TikTok star of 2020 is Niana Guerrero (@nianaguerrero), who has 16.2 million followers. She is also known for her popular YouTube channel with her brother, Ranz Kyle. 

The other lists in the local TikTok 100 dubbed user @siliqueenofficial as the top rising star of the year; named “It’s Showtime” as the most followed media account; and showed Matthaios’s “Pangga” as the most popular OPM song in the platform. 

You can check out all of the lists below: 

Top TikTok Stars in 2020

  • Niana Guerrero @nianaguerrero 
  • Yanyan De Jesus @yanyandejesus1 
  • Zendee @zendeeofficial 
  • Vladimir Grand @callmegrand 
  • Lennie Enverga @lennieenverga 
  • Marvin Fojas @marvsfojas 
  • Sai Datinguinoo @saidatinguinoo_ 
  • Tyrone Tiaga @tyronetiaga01 
  • Fairy Fajardo Kida @fairyfajardokidaaa 
  • Lite Lamayo @maryliteedang 

2020’s Top Rising Stars 

  • Sili Queen @siliqueenofficial 
  • Audrey Despues @ate_audwii 
  • Criselda Alvarez @chickennuggetsop 
  • Rosemarie Tan @rosmartan 
  • John Gifer Fernandez @gifer_fernandez 
  • Naruto Uzumaki @naruto0919 
  • Buknoy @officiallybuknoy 
  • Jomar Yee @jomaryee 
  • Vanessa Alvarez @vanessakate_ 
  • Vince Alarcon @_vincealarcon 

Most Popular Celebrities on TikTok in 2020

  • Andrea Brillantes @blythe 
  • Sanya Lopez @sanya_lopez 
  • Vice Ganda @unkabogableviceganda 
  • Sofia Pablo @sofiapablo 
  • Jodi Sta.Maria @jodi_stamaria 
  • Maja Salvador @majasalvador88 
  • Maymay Entrata @maymayentrata 
  • Ella Cruz @queenellacruz 
  • Heart Evangelista @lme85 
  • Kyline Alcantara @itskylinealcantara3 

Top 10 Trending Hashtags for the Year

  • #GenTiktokPH
  • #enjoyathome
  • #wipeitdown
  • #pictureinpicture
  • #binibiningmarikit
  • #Itreallyhurts
  • #Malditangclassmate
  • #sirenbeatchallenge
  • #marikitdancechallenge
  • #talachallenge

Top 10 Most Popular Stickers in 2020

  • BlingBling
  • Face Time
  • Film Filture
  • Green Screen
  • Pink Orange
  • Blink of an Eye Love
  • Glitch
  • Clone Squad
  • Green Screen Video
  • Emoji Imitation

Top Edu Creators of the Year

  • Kilimanguru (Medicine) - @kilimanguru 
  • Arshie Larga (Pharmacy) - @arshielife 
  • Jen Barangan (Flight Attendant) - @jenbarangan 
  • Chezka Carandang (Pilot) - @pilotchezka 
  • Saira Margarita (Architect) - @studiosaira.ph 
  • Gian Borlongan (Architect) - @gianborlongan 
  • Janice Hung (Kung Fu Tutorials) - @janicehung 
  • Alley Alcantara (Medical Technician) - @alley_rmt 
  • Cher Alcantara (Attorney) - @attorneycher 
  • Louie Liza Calma (Health Tips) - @dash.bee 

2020’s Top Food Creators

  • Forkspoonmanila - @forkspoonmanila 
  • Bok Cabanting - @mr.cabanting 
  • Cynthia Alambatin - @mscynthia_25.gorg 
  • Erwan Heusaff - @erwan 
  • The Bald Baker Ph - @thebaldbakerph 
  • Samuel Agnas - @agnassamuel 
  • Chef Mark Joseph -@chefmarkjoseph 
  • Matthew Carpio -@matt.carpio 
  • Diana Franchesca de Castro - @shineeedee 
  • Heyeatsteppi - @istayfunny19

Top Fitness Creators for 2020

  • Coach Anne Aniag - @fitmomprojectph 
  • AR Resurreccion - @ar.resurreccion 
  • Camille Medina - @_camillemedina 
  • Sofia Po - @sofia.popo
  • Brent Seniedo - @brenthlete 
  • Doc Jet Fitness - @doc_jet_fitness 
  • Kristina Luisa - @kristinaluisa 
  • Kathy Amurao-Herrera - @kathyamuraoherrera 
  • Isaiah Escarilla - @icetips 
  • DanBathanFitness - @danbathanfitness 

OPM Songs Most Listened To in 2020

  • Pangga (Matthaios)
  • Marikit (Juan Caoile ft. Kyle)
  • Dyosa (Yumi)
  • Chinita Girl (Lil Vinceyy)
  • Wag Na Lang (MC Einstein and Skusta Clee)
  • Filipina Aye (Je) 
  • Bambambam (Karencitta)
  • Binibini - Matthaios
  • Magandang Dilag (JM Bales)
  • Kabilang Buhay (Bandang Lapis)

Top Media Accounts in 2020: 

  • It's Showtime @itsshowtimena 
  • MYX PH @myx.philippines 
  • All Out Sundays @alloutsundays 
  • GMA Public Affairs @gmapublicaffairs 
  • Jeepney TV @jeepneytv 
  • GMA Network @gmanetworkofficial 
  • GMA Artist Center @artistcenter 
  • Star Hunt Academy @starhuntacademy 
  • Viva Records @viva_records 
  • Eat Bulaga! @ebdabarkads 
