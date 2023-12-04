Former couple Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano celebrated the 18th birthday of their youngest daughter Chesca in Bali, Indonesia.

Also present at the celebration were their other two daughters Angelina and Sam. The current partner of Montano was also present, as was Diego Loyzaga, Montano's son with Teresa Loyzaga.

On Instagram, Cruz shared snaps taken from their special occasion abroad.

"Officially 18. We love you!" Cruz wrote in one of her posts, tagging her daughter.

Also joining the celebration were Leon Barretto and Kyle Echarri.

