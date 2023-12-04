Photo from Alden Richards' Instagram page

MANILA -- "Family of Two" is a heart-warming feel-good story about Maricar (Sharon Cuneta) and her son Matteo (Alden Richards), who live together under one roof.

According to screenwriter Mel Mendoza-Del Rosario and director Nuel Naval, "Family of Two" revolves around a devoted son who is bent on giving his devoted mother a good life but is faced with a dilemma when the object of his affection decides to migrate.

To be able to follow his love, the son needs to find his mother a good man to look after her. But the brief separation of mother and son leads to deeper realizations of what they truly want and need in life.

During the grand media conference on Sunday, Cuneta said she can relate to her character. In the past, she sent off two daughters when they pursued college.

"We brought KC (Concepcion) to Paris back in 2003, then Frankie (Pangilinan_ in 2019. But she had a gap year because of the pandemic. Thank God, she'll be graduating na next year. Next na si Miel (Pangilinan)," Cuneta said.

The actress said that after Miel, she would only have Miguel, who is now 14 years old. She noted that "what we give our children are roots and wings," adding that we should eventually allow our kids to live their lives.

