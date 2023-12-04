James Taylor finally coming to Manila for concert

MANILA -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter James Taylor is finally pushing through with his Manila concert next year, Ovation Productions confirmed on Monday.

Taylor, together with his All-Star Band, will be performing at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 8, 2024.

Tickets for the music legend's concert will go on sale beginning December 8 at 12 noon.

There will also be a pre-sale of tickets from December 6 at 10 a.m. to December 8 at 5 a.m.

In 2016, Taylor cancelled his concert in Manila, saying he needs to make a political stand. He cited the increasing number of deaths related to then President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs.

He also apologized for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause his fans in the Philippines.

Throughout his career, Taylor has sold over 100 million albums worldwide. He also earned multiple Grammy Awards. He has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Among his hit songs are “Fire and Rain,” “Country Road,” “Something in the Way She Moves,” “Shower the People,” “Your Smiling Face” and “Carolina In My Mind.”

He is also the voice behind the hits “Sweet Baby James,” “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight,” “How Sweet It Is”, “Long Ago and Far Away” and many more.

