Incubus to return to Manila in 2024 for concert

MANILA -- American rock band Incubus is returning to Manila for a concert as part of its Asian tour next year.

Incubus will perform on April 25, 2024 at the Araneta Coliseum, promoter Wilbros Live announced a social media post on Monday.

The band is expected to perform some of its greatest hits including "Drive," "Wish You Were Here," Megalomaniac" and "Nice To Know You."

Tickets will go on sale starting December 16 at 12 noon via TicketNet.com.ph and all TicketNet outlets.

Incubus' Asian tour also includes stops in Indonesia, Singapore and Japan.

Incubus last performed in the country in 2018 also at the Big Dome.

They also held a concert in the the Philippines in 2014 as part of a fund-raising project that raised some $100,000 for survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda, and again in 2015.