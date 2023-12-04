'Drag Den Philippines' season 2 to air on Jan. 18, 2024

Screenshot from Prime Video Philippines' X account.

MANILA — The Filipino-made drag reality show "Drag Den Philippines" will air its second season next year.

In a less than 1-minute clip, host Manila Luzon revealed a new den but has yet to confirm the new rules of the show.

"When a den closes, a new one opens. And a new game begins. Oh, it's been a long time coming. Well, well. Pay it in cash," Manila said.

The teaser also confirmed the return of Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves and viral content creator Sassa Gurl.

Last April, Manila and director Rod Singh confirmed the show's second season and opened the show's auditions.

Naia was crowned the show's first winner after six rounds of challenges and runway presentations.

