MANILA -- For the first time ever, Kapuso leading man Alden Richards shouted "What's up, madlang people?" on ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Monday.

"Aaminin ko rin naman, nanonood din naman ako ng 'Showtime.' So it's an honor to be here. Kaya rin po ako talaga nandito ngayon is to really show (na wala na) 'yung network wars o the misunderstanding. Kasi isa lang naman talaga ang gusto nating gawin, 'yung mapasaya, 'yung mga nanonood sa atin," Richards said.

Vice agreed, adding: "Alam niyo po kaming lahat kahit magkakasabay ang mga programa namin, pinanood din naman namin ang isa't isa and we don't mind. Nagkikita-kita kami sa mga lugar, nagyayakapan din kami."

Richards appeared on the program with veteran actress Sharon Cuneta as they invited everyone to watch their upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Family of Two."

"It's not just talaga a simple movie. To us, it's an event, it's an experience alam mo 'yung touching, simple lang, happy tears. Tapos napaka-heartwarming po at Rated G kaya pwede po lahat ng pamilya, pati sanggol. Ang ganda, talagang very wholesome," Cuneta said.

Richards also shared his experience working with Cuneta, the country's Megastar.

"Nung time na mayroon isang movie na ginawa si Mama na hindi ko makakalimutan produced by Star Cinema which is 'Caregiver.' 2010 po ako nag-start sa career ko, nung nakapasok ako. I had an interview nung 2019 tinanong ako sino ang gusto kong makatrabaho sa mga superstar ng Pilipinas, tapos binanggit ko si Ms. Sharon na isa sa gusto ko maka-work sa isang film na ang konsepto is about a mother and a son. So cut back this 'year natapos namin ang film at blessing 'yon from the Lord," Richards said.

ABS-CBN and GMA marked a historic milestone on Philippine television last July 1 when "It's Showtime" officially debuted on GTV Channel.

The noontime show also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

In a previous interview, the hosts of "It's Showtime" said they are hoping to see more Kapuso stars guest on the show in the future.

