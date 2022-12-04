MANILA – ABS-CBN’s drama anthology “MMK” is set to air its final episode on December 10, concluding its 31-year run and marking the end of an era.

Leading up to its December 10 farewell, the show released a statement on Saturday expressing gratitude to all the letter senders as well as the viewers of the program throughout the years.

“It has been an honor for ‘MMK’ and Ms. Charo Santos-Concio to share uplifting stories of the Filipino people on Philippine television for the past 31 years,” the statement began.

“As we prepare our three-part Tatlong Dekadang Pasasalamat finale, we wish to express our gratitude to the many letter senders who have entrusted us with their life stories as well as to the viewers who have found strength, joy, hope and inspiration in the characters and their journeys,” it added.

The program said that every story they told was a celebration of “the triumph of the human spirit, the resiliency of people, and the Filipinos’ undying love for their families.”

“We look forward to telling more of these stories again in the future. Maraming salamat at hanggang sa muli, Kapamilya!”

The December 10 exit of “MMK” was announced by Santos-Concio last November 21.

Originally titled “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” the ABS-CBN program premiered in May 1991. Its success saw the title expand as a radio drama, a 1994 movie, and a comic book adaptation, among others, with its regular weekend run (and the guessing game of its episode titles) making a mark on pop culture.

