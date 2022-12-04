MANILA – Maxene Magalona got candid about her separation from her husband Rob Mananquil, saying it was something they mutually agreed upon.

Speaking in an interview, Magalona opened up about the exact moment she knew her marriage was already over.

“I had that moment na parang naisip ko enough is enough. I didn’t feel like I was myself anymore. I could also see him experiencing that. Both of us were struggling na,” she told Toni Gonzaga.

“I was the one who decided na parang hindi na talaga match. Nasabi ko naman yun lahat sa kanya at naintindihan niya. It was more of a mutual decision really,” she added.

Despite their split, Magalona knew she did the best she could to make their marriage work.

“Of course, that’s why I can move forward now with clarity. Kasi I know me, I know that I give my all and I exhaust all options. At the end of the day, if it’s just not a match anymore, you will have to just accept that,” she said.

“A separation is painful. You have to grieve that. It’s a loss, a heartbreak, a failure. You have to come to terms with that. But at the same time, no matter how painful, you will have to accept that everything does happen for a reason.”

Instead of dwelling on why this happened to their marriage, Magalona said she would rather use her energy wisely and invest in working on herself.

Meanwhile, Magalona also openly talked about possibly falling in love again.

“I will be honest that I have been speaking and forming connections and I want to really connect. I am turning 36 in a few days and I don’t want to let pain stop me from living my life the way I want to.”

On what kind of love she is looking for now, Magalona said: “A conscious love. I want him to be self-aware, conscious, spiritual, connected to God, knows what he wants. I want an artist, someone who can create and just be passionate. I want someone who loves life as much as I do.”

In the same interview, the actress also went on to address rumors that she's a third party in the marriage of a known couple who were not identified.

"[I am not bothered by the rumors] at all. I live with integrity. I speak my truth fearlessly because I know I am a woman of my word."