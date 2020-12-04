Yeng Constantino celebrates birthday with Palawan vacation

MANILA -- Singer-composer Yeng Constantino celebrated her birthday at the posh Amanpulo resort in Palawan. She turned 32 on Friday, December 4.

"Salamat sa Dyos sa buhay na ito. May mga pagsubok man ganyan talaga, lalo lang tayo lalago bilang mga tao. Ang mahalaga kapit sa Panginoon at sa mga taong nagmamahal satin," Constantino said on Instagram as she shared a photo of her blowing the candle on her birthday cake.



"Salamat sa mga nakaalala saking kaarawan! Salamat sa mga pamilya, kaibigan, katrabaho at mga tagasuporta. Yaaaakaaap para sa 'ting lahat!" Constantino added.

Constantino is in Palawan with her husband, musician Victor "Yan" Asuncion, who also shared his birthday message for his wife on Instagram.

"You are my best friend. I am more in love with you today, than the first day I met you. Every day, every week, every month, every year just keeps getting better and better -- in the most profound way. 'Yung better na pang tunay na buhay at hindi pang fairy tale. We experience every ups and downs, the most happy and the most painful. And I am sooooo blessed that I get to experience it all with you," Asuncion wrote.

"I am so honored and blessed to be your husband and to have you as my wife. You are everything to me! Truly the most amazing woman!! Kind, generous, smart, compassionate, sensitive, powerful, perservering, brave, and soooo much more than anyone else will ever see! Sobrang astig mo talaga Love! I love you forever and happy birthday!!"

Constantino and Asuncion tied the knot in February 2015 at a garden wedding ceremony held at Hacienda Isabella in Tagaytay City.

