Piolo Pascual performs new single on Wish bus

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Piolo Pascual wowed netizens as he performed his newest single "Iiyak sa Ulan" live on the Wish 107.5 bus.

The video of Pascual's performance was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday, December 3.

In the comment section of the video, netizens praised Pascual's vocals, stressing that his voice has really matured.

"Another dream come true to be singing at the Wish bus. I had an awesome time. Thanks so much guys," Pascual posted on Instagram.

The track is the lead single from Pascual's upcoming all-original album under Star Music.

Produced by Jonathan Manalo, "Iiyak sa Ulan," which talks about pain that one refuses to show and hides through the rain, was composed by Dan Lagroma.

Pascual last released an all-original album “Timeless” back in 2007, although in 2012, he came out with the compilation album titled “Decades III.”

Aside from working on his music, Pascual is also gearing up for a new movie with actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith. The two will be working on a movie together for the first time as the lead stars of “Real Life Fiction” co-produced by Ten17P and Viva Films.

Directed by Paul Soriano, "Real Life Fiction" will be released in 2021.

Related video: