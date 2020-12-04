OPM veteran Ray-An Fuentes, family test positive for coronavirus

MANILA — OPM veteran Ray-An Fuentes and his family have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the singer confirmed in a Facebook post on November 29.

"The results are out! Except for my eldest son, we all tested positive for COVID-19!" Fuentes said.

Fuentes said his family took the test on November 27.

In his post on December 3, Fuentes, who is now a pastor, shared his prayer as well as his message for his wife Mei-Ling.

"Dear Lord, please don’t let this be the saddest Christmas for the Fuentes family. COVID STATUS: Both Mei-ling and I have been admitted in the hospital with Mei-ling being the hardest hit. She has difficulty breathing and had to be intubated at the ICU," Fuentes shared.

"I am sending this note to my wife. I don’t know if she can read or respond: Sweetie, I know how difficult this must be for you. You definitely are the anchor of the family. But the virus has stolen life from us. IF you feel that you don’t want to fight this thing anymore, just 'whisper' in my spirit and we can both go home together. Without you, my life is meaningless. We’ve lived a full life - 42 years of God’s amazing grace. My only regret is I didn’t treat you much better than you deserve. That’s on me. But through the years one thing became increasingly clear: You are definitely God’s gift to me," Fuentes added.



In his most recent post, Fuentes said the he had been moved to the critical unit.

"I am now moved to the critical care unit with an oxygen tank, being given antibiotics and steroids plus insulin shots," Fuentes wrote.

Fuentes is best known as the original singer of the OPM classic "Umagang Kay Ganda" with Tillie Moreno.

He left show business in 1988 and moved to Canada with his family in 1997.

