Jessy Mendiola turns 28 but 'always a child at heart'

MANILA -- Television host-actor Luis Manzano took to social media to greet his girlfriend Jessy Mendiola, a happy birthday.

On Instagram, Manzano shared sweet photos of him and Mendiola, turned 28 on Thursday, December 3..

"Happy birthday to the howhow with me whether it be a suit, dive gear or pambahay... May you have the best year ever," Manzano wrote.

In her birthday post on Instagram, Mendiola shared a snap of her at the beach as she thanked all those who sent their greetings.



"28... but always a child at heart," Mendiola wrote.

Manzano and Mendiola have been together for four years now and have been vocal about the idea of settling down.

Manzano, 39, has been open about wanting to settle down with Mendiola. As early as 2017, the “I Can See Your Voice” host said he was in fact “ready,” but noted that Mendiola was still early in her career and still had goals as a single woman.

“But when she’s ready, I’m definitely right by her side,” he said at the time.

