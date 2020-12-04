Direk Lauren admits return of 'Pinoy Big Brother' wasn't originally planned for this year

MANILA -- Director and ABS-CBN executive Laurenti Dyogi admitted that it was a pleasant surprise for him when he was tapped to helm the upcoming season of the reality series "Pinoy Big Brother."

In a media conference on Thursday night, Dyogi, who is also concurrently the new Star Magic head, admitted that the new "PBB" season was not planned.

"Bakit kailangang magkaroon ng PBB ngayon is good question. Nasa utak ko 'yon... May gusto bang sabihin bakit kailangan tayo mag-PBB ngayon. Wala po talaga ito sa plano namin this year," he said.

"It's a pleasant surprise kasi sa mga nangyari sa atin, hindi ba parang naghahanap tayo ng something familiar. We want to go back to an experience na na-miss mo. Having that opportunity to bring back 'PBB' at this particular time, makasama ko ulit sina Bianca (Gonzalez), sina Toni (Gonzaga), ang ating mga housemate parang ang sarap sa puso ng pakiramdam. Exciting na babalik ang PBB this year. It's something that we can look forward to," Dyogi said.





Dyogi also thanked live streaming app KUMU for the partnership.

"KUMU actually had the idea of bringing back 'PBB.' So we are very happy with the partnership," he said.



"PBB" opened online auditions via KUMU in October and from over 177,000 auditionees from all over the world, 14 housemates were first introduced in “PBB Kumulitan,” a digital show on KUMU.

In Thursday's media conference, Dyogi also shared how the production implements strict safety protocols.

He stressed that the famous yellow house will be the safest place for the housemates who underwent 14 days of quarantine to make sure that they are COVID-19 free.

“ABS-CBN in general is very, very strict with their protocols kasi natatakot nga kami na may magkasakit. Mayroon kaming manual on protocols. But for 'PBB,' we had the usual naman. We had a medical test, and a psychological test, and all the physical tests. Pero ngayon importante siyempre, everyone came in earlier -- 14 days of quarantine and isolation. So that when they go inside the house, everybody is clear and everybody is negative and it’s the safest bubble. That house will be the safest bubble. It’s disinfected, cleaned. Walang ibang makakapasok doon na hindi siguradong 100% clear of any COVID or anything. So that will be a very, very, very safe place,” he said.

The 14 housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect" will enter the "PBB" house this coming Sunday, December 6.

"PBB Connect" will also be aired on Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z channel 11, and Kumu.

