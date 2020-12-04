'Ang bigat sa dibdib': 'Walang Hanggang Paalam’ brings viewers to tears with latest episode

Celine (Angelica Panganiban) and Emman (Paulo Avelino) mourn the death of their son in the December 3 episode of ‘Walang Hanggang Paalam.’ Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA — “Ang bigat sa dibdib,” was a common comment among viewers of “Walang Hanggang Paalam” on Thursday, as the characters of Angelica Panganiban and Paulo Avelino mourned the death of their son.

The apparent confirmation of the boy's death, based on the dental records of the charred body, came after the months-long pursuit of Celine (Panganiban) and Emman (Avelino) to recover their son from his kidnappers.

Their desperate bid to reunite with their son proved in vain (or so it seemed), with the separated parents coming together at the morgue, sharing emotions as they once had as a couple — only this time, grief.

As the scene streamed on Kapamilya Online Live, a flood of comments from viewers said they, too, were moved to tears, with many praising the performances of Panganiban and Avelino. A number of parents also said they could identify with the depicted pain of losing a child.

In the same episode, the scheming Anton (Zanjoe Marudo), meanwhile, forged on with his plans to keep Celine and Emman apart, even as Araceli (Sherry Lara) and Amelia (Cherry Pie Picache) warned that the death of Lester would only bring the two closer.

