Jed Madela to celebrate 20th year in showbiz with concert

Jed Madela during the Star Magic Catalogue Mall Show at the Ayala Malls Market! Market! in Taguig on July 22, 2023. Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Singer Jed Madela will commemorate his 20-year journey in the entertainment industry with a concert this month.

The concert, titled "Here and Now: Your Stories, My Music," will take place on December 10 at the Theater at Solaire.

"It's my 20th year anniversary concert … It's a celebration of not just my 20 years, but also a celebration of fans, the people who have been with me since Day 1," said Madela.

"Kaya siya tinawag na 'Your Stories, My Music,' because all the songs that I'm singing, one way or another, became theme songs of people around me," he explained.

The milestone concert promises to showcase Madela's vocal range and heartfelt interpretation of songs, as well as his artistry and passion for music.

It will also celebrate Madela's accomplishments and serve as an expression of gratitude to the singer's loyal supporters.