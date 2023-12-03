Imago, Ebe Dancel unite for new single 'Magbabalik'

Photo from Soupstar Music's website.

MANILA — OPM stars Imago and Ebe Dancel have united for a new track released Friday.

In a statement, Imago said they chose Dancel for their new single “Magbabalik” as they believe that he added an extra layer of depth and emotion to the song.

Dancel's voice perfectly complemented the heartfelt lyrics, creating a harmonious blend that evoked strong emotions in listeners, the band added.

"'Magbabalik' is a heartfelt song about losing things. Sometimes patience is all you need, and what you’re waiting for will eventually come back to you. It can be a challenging and unsettling experience. But sometimes, losing something may not be such a bad thing after all," Soupstar Music said in a release.

"It is simply making space for something better to come into our lives. Regardless of the circumstances, time has a way of healing and making things alright. It has the power to mend broken hearts and restore what was lost. So, even in the midst of despair, we can find comfort in knowing that things will eventually fall back into place."

The song was produced by Tim Marquez and was recorded at Kwarto Studios.

Marquez's expertise and guidance brought out the best in each member of the band, resulting in a truly outstanding song, they said.

RELATED VIDEO: