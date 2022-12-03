Photo by Raoul Esperas

MANILA – Members of K-pop group Enhypen have arrived in the country to attend a “fun meet” on Saturday.

The group was seen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Friday night.

Enhypen’s visit to the country was announced last October by the cosmetics brand BYS Philippines.

The rising K-pop group will grace the company’s 10th anniversary at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

They are also expected to return in February 2023 in the Philippines for their two-day concert at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Enhypen — made up of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Niki — was formed through the 2020 survival program "I-LAND." They debuted later that year with the extended play "Border: Day One."

The group is managed by Belift Lab, a joint venture between Korean entertainment giants Hybe Corp. and CJ E&M. - with a report from Raoul Esperas



