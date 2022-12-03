Photo from KZ Tandingan's social media account

MANILA – Kapamilya singer KZ Tandingan is a proud daughter to her mother, Tess, who passed the recent Nursing Licensure Exam (NLE) at the age of 56.

It was no easy feat for the Tandingan matriarch who had postponed her ambition to be a nurse for many years because of family duties.

The singer narrated what Mommy Tess had to go through before eventually passing the board exam late in her profession.

According to Tandingan, her mother is a licensed midwife and was already a clinical instructor at a young age. However, when she became a mom of two, she struggled to balance her time from being a mother and an employee.

“In the end she made the decision to abandon the career she had fought so hard to achieve in order to concentrate on caring for her children,” she said at length on Facebook.

Several years later, Tandingan’s mother opted to seek a new bachelor’s degree and chose nursing. But during her first year in the program, she found out that she was pregnant anew.

“For a few months, she would do it, but eventually she would put it on hold in order to concentrate on her health and to prepare for the impending birth of our brother,” Tandingan said.

Tess eventually continued her studies by attending classes on weekends until she got her diploma.

“At 43 or 44 yrs old, she tried taking the NLE without a proper review because there was just too much on her plate, and sadly she didn’t pass. She was so heartbroken that she thought maybe she’s too old or that she didn’t have what it took anymore,” Tandingan said.

Twelve years after failing in her first attempt, she mustered all the courage to take up the NLE once again this year.

This time, Mommy Tess secretly spent six months inside her husband’s bedroom to prepare for the exam. Fortunately, all the sleepless nights paid off for her.

“I’m so proud to share that my mom, 56 yrs old, MARITES LOBRIGAS TANDINGAN is now a REGISTERED NURSE,” Tandingan said.

“Today is a reminder that God sees everything and that He rewards His children in His perfect time. Congratulations Mommy Tess! I’m so proud of you. I love you.”

Tandingan celebrated her 10th anniversary in showbiz last October.

RELATED VIDEO