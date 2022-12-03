GOT7's Jinyoung coming to Manila in February

South Korean singer and actor Park Jinyoung. Photo: Twitter/@jinyoung_0922jy

GOT7's "tingi era" continues.

Park Jinyoung, a member of the popular K-pop boy group, is returning to Manila early next year for a fan meeting, local promoter PULP Live World announced late Friday.

In a Twitter post, PULP unveiled a teaser photo for the 28-year-old artist's event, scheduled to take place in February.

Here's a secret we don't want to keep to ourselves - PARK @JINYOUNG wants to personally meet you this February 2023. Are you ready to accept this invitation?



"Here's a secret we don't want to keep to ourselves - PARK @JINYOUNG wants to personally meet you this February 2023. Are you ready to accept this invitation?" PULP said.

The concert producer did not give further details but asked fans to "stay tuned for more details."

The event is part of what GOT7's Filipino fans jokingly call the septet's "tingi" era, as most of the members performed individually in the Philippines in the previous months.

With Jinyoung's event, only his bandmate Mark has yet to return to the country since GOT7's 2019 concert.

Jinyoung debuted in GOT7 in 2014. Aside from his K-pop career,, he has also ventured into acting, starring in dramas such as "The Devil Judge" and "Yumi's Cells."

In November, Jinyoung's management company announced that the singer would soon release a solo album, according to a report from K-pop news portal Soompi.

