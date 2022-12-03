MANILA – It appears that actress Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano’s current partner Kath Angeles are getting along with each other.

Cruz and Angeles were spotted once again in an event, this time, in the birthday celebration of the former’s daughter with Montano, Chesca.

Angeles joined Cruz and her three daughters with the actor to celebrate Chesca’s 17th birthday.

The actress even thanked Angeles for loving her daughters – even calling her as a blessing.

“Happy to see you last night @maarriiaaa05 & Kristen. Chesca, as well as Sam and Angelina are truly blessed to gain a Tita Kath. Thank you for loving the three girls. They are grateful to you and they love you, their dad and their siblings,” Cruz said in the caption.

Meanwhile, Cruz also penned a birthday message on social media for her youngest daughter.

“We may not agree with a lot of things because we are opposites in so many ways but disagreeing with you will never make me love you less. You know how much I care for you that I want to protect you all the time. I am always here for you Chesca. Have a blast (with us) later. Mahal na mahal kita!" Cruz wrote.

Actor Diego Loyzaga, Montano's son with Teresa Loyzaga, also greeted his sister a happy birthday.

Montano and Cruz were married in 2000. In May 2014, Cruz petitioned for the annulment, a year after she separated from the 56-year-old actor following allegations of infidelity.

In September 2018, their marriage was officially nullified. Cruz and Angeles first met in September during the birthday of Angelina.



