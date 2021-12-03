BTS concluded the final day of "Permission to Dance on Stage - LA" with an announcement of a new beginning.

On Friday, RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook held the fourth day of their first in-person concert in two years at the Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

After the sold-out show attended by over 50,000 fans, HYBE left a cryptic message announcing that Seoul will be the next stop of the "Permission to Dance on Stage Tour."

BTS was initially supposed to kick off the "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour at the Jamsil Stadium in Seoul last October. But due to the pandemic, the group had to scrap their plans of meeting ARMY face to face and instead, again shifted to the digital stage.

No other details have been released by the record label.