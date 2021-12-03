S. Korean superstar Gong Yoo is now on Instagram

South Korean superstar Gong Yoo is now on photo-sharing app Instagram.

The launch of his official Instagram account was confirmed by his agency Management SOOP on December 1.

"Thank you to all the fans who always support Gong Yoo. We opened an official Instagram account to convey the daily life of the actor Gong Yoo to all the fans. Gong Yoo has no other social media, and this account is directly managed by Management SOOP. Thank you," the caption read.

For his first post, Gong shared a snap of cooked squid. The actor made a special appearance in the hit Korean series "Squid Game."

For his most recent post, Gong shared photos taken on the set of his upcoming series "The Silent Sea," which will premiere on Netflix on December 24.

Gong stole the hearts of Filipinos fans with "Goblin," which was one of South Korea's most successful television series in 2016.

He also starred in the 2016 hit zombie film "Train to Busan."